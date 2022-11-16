The video of a toddler adorning a black wig and stepping out with it has gone viral and got reactions on TikTok

The interesting clip was posted on Tuesday, November 15, by Bae Favvy, a TikTok mum who said she is using the girl to sample the wig

TikTokers quickly fell in love with the 9 seconds video as they rushed to the comments to shower the girl with admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video of a toddler who stepped out in a black adult wig has elicited huge reactions on TikTok.

TikTok mum, Bae Favvy, posted the viral video on Tuesday, November 15, showing her girl's appearance in the shiny black wig.

The girl's beauty came out after she wore her mother's black wig. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_favvy1.

Source: UGC

In her caption on the 9 seconds-long video, Bae said she does not have a mannequin, so she decided to use the girl to sample the wig.

The wig fits the little girl

However, she apparently achieved more than just sampling as it looked like the wig was originally made for the girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When she posted the video, TikTokers could not get enough of her beauty which got amplified by the wig.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1338202048635 said:

"My princess."

@Chidera Glory490 commented:

"Cute little angel."

@user4512527979196 said:

"The stubborn one has grown."

@hananbulbulbrenda said:

"I love her."

@user3480654445658 commented:

"See our future queen nne you are beautiful CEO of all fashion model."

@Sonia Ndegwa said:

"The love I have for your babies is beyond."

@DIAMONDDSUN commented:

"She's just too beautiful."

@Fidelis Owen reacted:

"Kendra in action, she just beautiful."

@Unaixa said:

"Wow beautiful baby."

@Espaul commented:

"Wow! she's Soo cute."

@vanessatanatswa said:

"She looks good."

@Maureen Beth reacted:

"Reminds me of how we lose socks everytime we end up wearing different colors."

@256 bobby said:

"Lovely twins. Greetings to them."

@BLACKQUEEN said:

"It fits her."

@Lexi said:

"Hello my queen."

6-months-old baby walks in viral video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman became happy when she saw her 6-months-old baby walking.

The woman collected the boy's toy and beckoned him to come and take it.

She was surprised when the boy stood up and started walking to her on his wobbly feet.

Social media users reacted to the video with much surprise, as some of them who are mothers compared the boy to their own children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng