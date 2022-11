In the year 2020, Muhammed Lawal, an indigen of Bida, Niger state, became seriously sick. Lawal started moving from one hospital to another, looking for help and trying to get back on his feet.

The young man disclosed that his parents have also given him all the necessary support that is required of them, but it seems they have become overwhelmed by Lawal's incessant crisis and frequent trips to the hospital.

Muhammed Lawal wrote a letter to Elon Musk seeking help. Photo credit: Muhammed Lawal.

Lawal has undergone many surgeries, but his medical problem has persisted and refused to go away.

He tells Legit.ng in a chilling interview:

"I have had multiple surgeries on my hips and knees which are bilateral total knee replacement and bilateral total hip replacement at the Kano National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala but it came out with complications.

"I have been going to and from Kano and it became where my doctors are in question of their work."

What is really wrong with Muhammed Lawal?

It has become apparent that Lawal's health is greatly challenged and it has been revealed since his crisis started that he is suffering from sickle cell anaemia which has badly affected his movement.

Photos he sent to Legit.ng show Lawal on crutches which he uses to aid his movement.

Lawal explains the problem to Legit.ng:

"I have sickle cell due to the genetic mutation of my parents. After the Covid-19 when we had a break from school, I came back home, so I had crisis and was taken to hospital.

"Ever since then I have been in pursuit of good health but it's all like a mirage of hope. My parents have given all support a parent will extremely give to their child until they entered into recession."

According to Mayo Clinic:

"Sickle cell anemia is one of a group of inherited disorders known as sickle cell disease. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body."

What next for Lawal?

Haven taken treatments in Nigeria with no improvement in his health condition, it was suggested by medical experts that Lawal should go to Germany for further care.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"Germany was finally suggested to me. I have been in contact with my medical experts in Germany and they have assured me of my health. They have set up a medical programme for me to get better."

Lawal lacks the money to treat himself in Germany

After concluding that there is hope for Lawal if he could go to Germany for further treatment, the problem that currently stands in his way is a lack of funds.

As things stand right now, Lawal, a 300-Level student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, said he lacks the money to sponsor the much-needed medical trip.

"I have been in the struggle to raise funds for myself. I have sent thousands of emails regarding sponsorship to hospitals, governmental organisations, private individuals, NGOs, private organisations but the responses come with a little bit of trauma.

"I am a promising individual, hanging on my boots means hanging on my fortunes. I have been fighting to get the help needed."

Lawal writes a letter to Elon Musk

When it seemed like he had exhausted all avenues and couldn't get the help he needed in Nigeria, Lawal went the extra mile of writing an emotional open letter to billionaire Elon Musk.

In the emotional piece, Lawal pleaded with Musk to help him so he can get medical treatment in Germany. A copy of the letter was sighted by YEN.com.gh.

In a separate explanation about why he wrote Musk, Lawal said:

"I said writing to Elon Musk wouldn't be a bad if only Elon can see it. Although, I have looked for his mail to contact him which I couldn't get after thorough research. So I said twitter wouldn't be bad."

Lawal has pleaded with Twitter users to help him get Elon to see the letter, which contains his passionate appeal for funds for his medical trip to Germany.

If help comes his way, Lawal hopes to proceed to Hospital Neuwerk Moenchengladbach, Germany, where he has been charged 28,000 Euros (about N12.8 million) for his initial treatment.

