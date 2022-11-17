A woman who has a physical disability has been seen in a video working inside her farm in Omoku, Rivers state

The video of the woman identified as Mrs Jane Banigo was posted on Twitter by Mrs Zanga of the Zanga Afrique Foundation

Mrs Banigo is said to be in need of help since she lives alone and her only daughter died last year

A physically challenged woman has been seen working inside her farm in Rivers state.

The woman, identified as Mrs Jane Banigo is said to be a widow who lives alone having lost her only daughter last year.

Mrs Jane Banigo works as a farmer to survive. Photo credit: Mrs Zanga.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Mrs Zanga of the Zanga Afrique Foundation said the woman is in need of help.

Mrs Zanga said:

"She's from Omoku, River state and she's a farmer. She farms to survive. This is what she does to put food on her table. She needs help, seeing how hard working she is. She needs an artificial leg. And some financial support since she's a widow and her only daughter died last year."

Photos sent to YEN.com.gh show the woman on a farm working hard to survive. Mrs Zanga earlier tweeted the woman's video showing her in crutches inside the farm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Some Twitter users were touched by the woman's plight and they said so in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

Sekani's_Five_Cereals_Tom_Brown

@Five_Cereals said:

"Very strong and hard working woman."

@EleberiRomeo commented:

"This is so dishearten."

Source: Legit.ng