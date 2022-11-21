A video of a woman confidently showing offer her weight gain glow-up has been doing the rounds online

A fashionable Valeria Godfrey revealed before and after videos of herself dressed in two different outfits

The TikTok post boasts over 3.9M views and has attracted scores of positive and loving messages for the fashionista

A woman had social media netizens beaming with body positivity after sharing a video revealing how she looked before and after her weight gain.

A woman's confident body transformation won over the love of many netizens. Image: @valbabyyy3/TikTok

TikTok user Valeria Godfrey (@valbabyyy3) posted the clip, which shows her stylishly rocking a stunning orange satin dress and another black crop top and mini skirt outfit before she gained weight and after she did.

The infectious smile on the queen’s face speaks for itself, as she looks both happy and comfortable in her own skin.

Valeria captioned the post:

“I’m officially kissing these outfits goodbye, they have tried . New outfits review coming up.”

The video has gained much traction and praise from inspired netizens showing Valeria love. Many complimented her good looks and appreciated her realistic body transformation.

Keidrab said:

“Sis, the weight on you is BEAUTIFUL! Whew! You ate then you ATE! .”

user3625334413756 wrote:

“I bet her hugs are like heaven.”

Plushwishes reacted:

“THE SMILE.”

hi pillow commented:

“Don’t throw that orange dress away cause baby yessss .”

Gia Day said:

“It’s giving happy. I love it.”

Queen Charisma responded:

“I’ve never seen a weight gain before and after, although, they are normal and happen so often love this!”

Dime The One commented:

“The after is giving, and maybe it’s bc I’m from the south .”

Juice bae shared:

“Gets better and better .”

Bianca N. replied:

“The after is giving just like the before don’t you throw them fits away .”

