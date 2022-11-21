A Nigerian man got the attention of many students when he drove his 2021 CLA 45 AMG to the University of Lagos

Many undergraduates who were wowed by the exotic ride could not hold themselves back from touching it

Nigerians in his comment section fawned over his riches as some wondered why he was driving such showy vehicle and drawing attention to himself

A young Nigerian man, @habbyfx, who trades forex, gathered massive reactions online when he shared a video capturing the moment he took his 2021 CLA 45 AMG to the University of Lagos.

Still seated in the expensive car, many students gathered around, touched it and admired the young man's wealth.

People praised the young millionaire, saying they also want to learn forex. Photo source: TikTok/@habbyfx

There were also security officials around the vehicle, trying to restore calm. Many people tried to guess the price of the automobile

According to Mbusa, the vehicle's price starts at $55,900 (N24,744,694.00) and the body design is handcrafted. It has a five-passenger capacity.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 44,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

CHIDEX said:

"All those guys touching it be like I Claim it in Jesus Name."

nuel ekeh said:

"Some people there , their palm na sampaper.... once them touch the car...na scratch them go scratch am."

Brooklyn85 wondered:

"Abeg watin dey happen there, na Jesus dey inside d car?"

Labbie_mi said:

"Must you bring this to sch, Some guys no like low key life at all, shior."

its_Otunba said:

"Who noticed the fuel tank sensor opening bcos someone was very close to it. Oyinbo."

destin11w said:

"There is no way I am taking that to school never."

Knowstalgik said:

"After all said and done, it's still just a car. lol, why people kan dey rub am like say na their savior."

Jon Emmy said:

"This is awesome,..but I wouldn't appreciate this kind of attention to myself."

