A beautiful lady got many people praising her when she surprised a stranger hawking on the street with GH₵65

The hawker, who could not understand why a lady he did not know would give him money, appreciated her

Many who reacted to the video said that the way the young man curtsied brought tears to their eyes

A young content creator, @cutieee_flawless, has put big smiles on the faces of strangers as she blessed them with money on the street.

The person she first approached was a hawker selling boxers. She gave him a note that read:

"God is going to reward all your hard work, take this GH₵65 and buy something for yourself."

Many people appreciated what the young lady did for the man selling boxers. Photo source: TikTok/@cutieee_flawless

Lady gives strangers money

After seconds of reading the note, the hawker turned around with a smile, collected the money from the lady and curtsied to show that he was grateful.

She repeated the same favour to a mother of one selling by the roadside and a male labourer mowing grass. They were all very happy.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

successgregory said:

"Deep down I want to do this but my own problem pass me self."

user3390040882140 said:

"The way the first guy bent to say thank you got me teary."

Anthony Ocran said:

"One thing I love about Nigeria is, almost everyone is able to read."

iyaoba36 said:

"Its how almost everybody in Nigeria can read for me. Nigeria is really a literate country, make i just use this wan hold body."

niyero1 said:

"I'm just having tears on my face, you are blessed abundantly."

Midé Labelle said:

"I really like this concept I want to do the same in my country put some smile in peoples face."

luwizoo said:

"I love your video. I like support with a token."

Man gets free money for soft drink

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported after handing notes to two ladies and giving them money to get themselves drinks, the same lady approached a young man.

She gave him a note that read:

"You're too handsome to be under this hot sun. Take N1k and buy yourself soft drink."

When the man got the note, he turned, smiled and stopped. The lady went to him and gave him the money. He just could not believe what happened to him. His facial expression said it all.

