A little boy has impressed many people online after he broke his piggy bank and counted the cash in it

The TikTok video capturing the moment was posted by Jenny Golden, the boy's mum, on Saturday, November 19

TikTokers have praised the boy for imbibing the spirit of saving at such a young age and they asked him to keep it up

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

TikTokers are praising a little boy who was wise enough to save some money in a piggy bank.

The boy's video was posted on Saturday, November 19, by Jenny Golden, who is his mum. She helped him to count the money.

The boy was able to save the sum of N3800. Photo credit: TikTok/@jenny4golden.

Source: UGC

In the short clip lasting just about 3 minutes 43 seconds, the woman narrated that the boy personally asked for the small box some months ago.

According to her, the boy started saving 'small small' amounts given to him in the box.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jenny said it became necessary to break the box because of the planned redesign of the Naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Nigerian boy saves N3800 in his piggy bank

After counting the money in the box, it was discovered that the boy has been able to save the sum of N3800 (equivalent to 120 Cedis).

The Naira denominations ranged from N10 to N1,000 notes. Many TikTokers have been impressed by the boy's wisdom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gifto Currency said:

"My mother will never give me beck that money. She will tell me she will buy what I want buhh sorry I will never see the money."

@Ms.Dorine said:

"Not me running to show my mom this video. My mom go tell you make you give her the money to save by herself. At the end no money she go give you."

@pretty quin marian commented:

"An Igbo man who is already a millionaire at this tender age please keep encouraging him oo for future reference."

@user3480654445658 said:

"This boy is brilliant and very smart and wisdom and I believe in the future he will become a millionaire."

Kind Student Gives Stranger GH₵16 To Buy Lunch In Video, Rewards Him With Instant GH₵3k

Elsewhere, @rebelanon, a Nigerian content creator, known for pranking strangers has shared a touching video which got netizens emotional.

The video captured him asking for N1,000 (GH₵ 32.70) for food, but the student, also in great debt, gave him N500 (GH₵ 16.35). A few minutes later, the Nigerian man rewarded the student with N100,000 (GH₵ 3,269.70).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng