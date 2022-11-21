"Which School is This?" Brilliant Little Girl Smartly Explains Living And Non-Living Things, Video Goes Viral
- A video has shown a little girl explaining to an audience the differences between living and non-living things
- The beautiful video, posted on TikTok on Sunday, November 20, shows the little girl giving examples with pencils and plants
- The confidence shown by the girl in the video has caused a stir as some TikTokers are asking where her school is located
The video of a little girl who smartly made a presentation in public has gone viral on TikTok.
In the 44 seconds video posted by @sandyz_trendx, the beautiful little girl differentiated between living and non-living things.
The video was posted on Sunday, November 20, and it shows the girl standing before an audience at a place which looked like a school hall.
Baby Girl Explains Living And Non-Living Things
Differentiating between living and non-living things, the little girl was able to properly illustrate her points using teaching aids.
The girl's brilliance in the video has sent some people into a frenzy as they admired her in the comment section.
Some of those who commented wanted to know if the girl's school is located in Lagos.
A caption on the video reads:
"My star girl. Thanks for always making me proud. I love you my princess jewel."
Watch the video below:
TikTok Users Commend Baby Girl
@Oluwatoyin Adebodun said:
"Brilliant girl."
@user2347878310864 reacted:
"Good girl."
@user1902530616147 said:
"Wow! An excellent baby."
@Sandra said:
"Nice one my pretty angel."
@rejoicechidi819 commented:
"Yes baby girl."
@Elizabeth said:
"Well done babygirl."
@Egbe Akpomiemieodafe reacted:
"She knows it. She didn't cram anything."
@user292583097553 said:
"Abeg is this school in Lagos? Super star girl."
@Nnena B. Aniebo said:
"She has the confidence a lot of adults crave for."
@Ngozi Ezeego690 commented:
"Good girl more wisdom darling."
@Okonkwo Obianuju said:
"This is me when I was small. But I don't understand what happened now."
