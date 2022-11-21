A video has shown a little girl explaining to an audience the differences between living and non-living things

The beautiful video, posted on TikTok on Sunday, November 20, shows the little girl giving examples with pencils and plants

The confidence shown by the girl in the video has caused a stir as some TikTokers are asking where her school is located

The video of a little girl who smartly made a presentation in public has gone viral on TikTok.

In the 44 seconds video posted by @sandyz_trendx, the beautiful little girl differentiated between living and non-living things.

The audience clapped for the girl because of ther brilliant explanation of living and non-living things. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandyz_trendx.

The video was posted on Sunday, November 20, and it shows the girl standing before an audience at a place which looked like a school hall.

Baby Girl Explains Living And Non-Living Things

Differentiating between living and non-living things, the little girl was able to properly illustrate her points using teaching aids.

The girl's brilliance in the video has sent some people into a frenzy as they admired her in the comment section.

Some of those who commented wanted to know if the girl's school is located in Lagos.

A caption on the video reads:

"My star girl. Thanks for always making me proud. I love you my princess jewel."

Watch the video below:

TikTok Users Commend Baby Girl

@Oluwatoyin Adebodun said:

"Brilliant girl."

@user2347878310864 reacted:

"Good girl."

@user1902530616147 said:

"Wow! An excellent baby."

@Sandra said:

"Nice one my pretty angel."

@rejoicechidi819 commented:

"Yes baby girl."

@Elizabeth said:

"Well done babygirl."

@Egbe Akpomiemieodafe reacted:

"She knows it. She didn't cram anything."

@user292583097553 said:

"Abeg is this school in Lagos? Super star girl."

@Nnena B. Aniebo said:

"She has the confidence a lot of adults crave for."

@Ngozi Ezeego690 commented:

"Good girl more wisdom darling."

@Okonkwo Obianuju said:

"This is me when I was small. But I don't understand what happened now."

