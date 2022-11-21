Global site navigation

"Which School is This?" Brilliant Little Girl Smartly Explains Living And Non-Living Things, Video Goes Viral
"Which School is This?" Brilliant Little Girl Smartly Explains Living And Non-Living Things, Video Goes Viral

by  Aba Afful Ella Okunmwendia
  • A video has shown a little girl explaining to an audience the differences between living and non-living things
  • The beautiful video, posted on TikTok on Sunday, November 20, shows the little girl giving examples with pencils and plants
  • The confidence shown by the girl in the video has caused a stir as some TikTokers are asking where her school is located

The video of a little girl who smartly made a presentation in public has gone viral on TikTok.

In the 44 seconds video posted by @sandyz_trendx, the beautiful little girl differentiated between living and non-living things.

Photos of a little girl explaining living and non-living things.
The audience clapped for the girl because of ther brilliant explanation of living and non-living things. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandyz_trendx.
The video was posted on Sunday, November 20, and it shows the girl standing before an audience at a place which looked like a school hall.

Baby Girl Explains Living And Non-Living Things

Differentiating between living and non-living things, the little girl was able to properly illustrate her points using teaching aids.

The girl's brilliance in the video has sent some people into a frenzy as they admired her in the comment section.

Some of those who commented wanted to know if the girl's school is located in Lagos.

A caption on the video reads:

"My star girl. Thanks for always making me proud. I love you my princess jewel."

Watch the video below:

TikTok Users Commend Baby Girl

@Oluwatoyin Adebodun said:

"Brilliant girl."

@user2347878310864 reacted:

"Good girl."

@user1902530616147 said:

"Wow! An excellent baby."

@Sandra said:

"Nice one my pretty angel."

@rejoicechidi819 commented:

"Yes baby girl."

@Elizabeth said:

"Well done babygirl."

@Egbe Akpomiemieodafe reacted:

"She knows it. She didn't cram anything."

@user292583097553 said:

"Abeg is this school in Lagos? Super star girl."

@Nnena B. Aniebo said:

"She has the confidence a lot of adults crave for."

@Ngozi Ezeego690 commented:

"Good girl more wisdom darling."

@Okonkwo Obianuju said:

"This is me when I was small. But I don't understand what happened now."

Kind Ghanaian Teacher Gifts School Girl New Uniform, Books And Footwear After Meeting Her In A Bad State

Elsewhere, a schoolgirl is the benefactor of a good deed from a kind young teacher. The schoolgirl was spotted going to school with a damaged schoolbag and different footwear; a sneaker on one foot and a slipper on the other.

Janet Asibi, the kind teacher, saddened by the condition of the determined little girl, put a smile on her face by buying her a new schoolbag, uniform and a pair of sneakers.

