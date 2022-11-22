A lady got what she was not bargaining for when she twerked in front of her "father" at a wedding ceremony

The man shot her a very angry look as he was restrained from going towards the lady whose action riled him up

Many people who watched the video said that the man would definitely be having a serious talk with the lady after the event

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short video shared by @876sounds on TikTok has shown the moment a young lady twerked at a wedding beside her "dad" who was not having it.

At the wedding ceremony, the man was dressed in a black suit as he danced gently on the stage with other family members.

People said that the lady was wrong for dancing like that. Photo source: TikTok/@876sounds

Source: UGC

Old man gets angry during wedding ceremony

Immediately the man saw the lady twerking, he stopped his dance and shot the lady a disdainful look. He was even approaching her until a hand stopped him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Seeing the man's angry face, the lady left the dance floor fast. Another lady, presumably a member of the family, laughed at the drama.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

BlessedLioness said:

"Sis vanished immediately!!!"

Ana said:

"That look was louder than the music."

Chinchin said:

"But why would you do that when daddy is there."

Aya said:

"Pops was not having it! He’s got that 'we gone talk later' face."

Lark said:

"There are some things you just don’t do at someone’s wedding."

poop said:

"He was about to get a switch."

user3832619774615 said:

"This is what we call doing the right thing at the wrong moment, the way she disappeared."

Calvin jr Dless said:

"We will sort out this after the party. l think that's what he's saying."

OlualMan9 said:

"Dad turned for violence only."

bleek1026 said:

"That’s a real father right there."

Lady entertains oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a very good female dancer, @goodyflo, amazed many people on TikTok when she shared her dance video online.

In the clip, an oyinbo passerby stopped in her track to watch the lady's moves. She stayed in the same position for a very long time without moving.

Many people wondered what must be going through the old woman's mind as she watched the dancer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng