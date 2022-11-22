A viral video has shown a Nigerian boy who used local materials to build a working Automated Teller Machine

The video of an ATM built by a Nigerian boy has emerged and gone viral on Instagram.

In the video posted on Tuesday, November 22, by @instablog9ja, the little kid showed how the machine works.

He was surrounded by a crowd of enthusiastic admirers who wanted to catch a glimpse of his innovation.

The video shows that the machine is mobile, meaning it can be moved from one place to another like a box.

Nigerian boy builds ATM that works

To the amazement of everyone around him, the machine brought out money after the boy operated it.

He first fed it with some cash which it 'vomitted' back after he punched some keys on the machine.

The name of the boy is not yet known, but the video has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@nnenna_aldo said:

"A future “Boy in Tech spotted”. Sadly if he remains in Nigeria he will end up with 5k as his gift for being a valedictorian after uni and end up as a maths teacher in a school that pays 30k a month. Smh."

@jeffryprettypretty reacted:

"Talent dey this country, but this country will kee all your dreams for you."

@agirlwithnonames said:

"He needs to leave this country."

@riri.nwa said:

"See talent. Creativity at its peak. I pray the right people to help him to achieve his career will locate him."

@nnenna_aldo commented:

"Nigerians are smart. They just need opportunities and a system that rewards hardwork. He needs abroad."

Nigerian boy builts power station

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian boy built a mini power station.

According to the boy, the power station runs on crude oil as a source of fuel.

He was able to demonstrate how it works in public to the amazement of everyone.

