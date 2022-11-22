A man, Debo Popoola, predicted against a great odd as he tweeted in the morning of Tuesday, November 22, that Saudi Arabia would defeat Argentina

To show prediction accuracy, the man gave the goals as two to one, saying Saudi Arabia would make history

Many who saw his World Cup game tweet were angry that they came across it after the fact

A man, Debo Popoola, has gathered massive reactions on social media as he predicted the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

In a tweet he made hours before the game, he said:

"The biggest upset in the history of football will happen today. Saudi Arabia will beat Argentina by 2 goals to 1."

Many Nigerians got angry that they did not see his prediction on time. Photo source: @popsondebo, Sports Mole

Man accurately predicts Saudi Arabia vs Argentina match

After the game went according to his prediction, many people were all over his comment section, hoping for more future predictions.

In his conversation with YEN.com.gh, Adebowale mentioned that the match was not the only thing he had predicted. In his words:

"I don't do football prediction. But I have predicted other things before. I think it's an intuition thing. Many people have it, but we silence it with doubts. I have stopped betting and I am not going back to it."

See his post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions online below:

@sch_fees17 said:

"Can you please tell me my destiny."

@moses_yhung said:

"Why person no dey see this kind thing early."

@EfoEtornam said:

"These tweets only appear after the match."

@Lukxybea1 said:

"Why person dey see this thing now."

@Pope_alorgy said:

"You'll never see this prediction till Full Time."

@Nedu_bangz asked:

"Pls did OBI win 2023 election?"

