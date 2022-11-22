A young lady was praised for the way she handled her students and made them so comfortable in school

As a way to help them fight boredom, the teacher took some of them to the corridor and danced with them

Many social media users who were in her comment section wished there were more teachers like her in schools

A beautiful lady, @hey_ms.glass, who teaches, has shown people what she does to help her students with boredom in class.

In a video she posted online, she danced with some of her students in the hallway, saying that they were all taking a brain break.

People said that the young teacher is really good at her job. Photo source: TikTok/@hey_ms.glass

Source: UGC

Creative teacher made school fun

The kids danced behind her as they followed her moves in a choreographic manner. Some of them looked shy during their performance.

Many people who reacted to the video praised the lady for being the best teacher and going out of the norm to make her students happy in school.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Chelsea said:

"Love this!!! I stopped teaching because schools literally don’t want you to have fun with your kids!"

LashedByMalaya said:

"Lol you really wanted to get down.. I can feel it."

Nymeria93 said:

"I love you as a teacher! I swear THIS is what gift and calling are! Thank you for being who you are!"

Kat said:

"I wish my teachers did this in the 80s. It would've helped so much!"

hardenharden902 said:

"We need more teachers like you out here you engage with the kids and they love it bring them up right."

elcifer 101 said:

"I wish we had teachers like this in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng