A short video has shown the moment a young man's handsomeness caught the attention of a lady who was in a supermarket

Without the confidence to approach the stranger and express her feelings, she secretly made a video of him to show her online followers

Days after gathering comments on her initial video, the lady went back to the supermarket where the man works

A young lady, @zandy489, went to a supermarket and saw a very handsome man working as an attendant at the place.

She was too shy to approach the man to express her feelings, even though she liked him. The lady had to make a TikTok video to ask people to help her.

The lady made a video of the young attendant. Photo source: TikTok/@zandy489

Shy lady interested in young handsome man

Many wondered why she wasted the time she could have used to talk to the man on recording a short video.

In another clip she made days later, she went to the same supermarket, telling her followers she finally summoned up the courage to talk to him.

Watch one of her videos below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Deezerrrr said:

"No be you record him? Make we help you find pesin wey be say na you record him yourself."

Preti_kâpRicohn said:

"I know him he was our press club president wow, an intelligent man."

UNBOTHERED said:

"If you guys are doing this trend nobody should post my man o, wo it won’t be funny."

_Her_$nacks_ said:

"Una go just dey fall in love, God i be spoon."

Olanrewaju_1220 wondered:

"You record am...u still dey say make we help you find am...how??"

OLUWAMUYIWA‼️ said:

"Shey I no go find work go supermarket like this."

Lady approaches handsome bank worker

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady who makes funny videos on TikTok went online to show a clip of her 'asking' a man out.

In the video, the lady approached a bank worker, telling him he is so handsome. After shaking hands with him, she told him his hand was soft.

The man accepted the compliments that came from the lady well. After leaving the man, the lady showed the piece of paper the man had written his number on for her.

