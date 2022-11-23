A 31-year-old Ghanaian lady called Angela Adusei has revealed that she is looking for a partner

According to Angela, the man must have six particular traits that are very dear to her

Lots of social media users have admired not only Angela's stunning beauty but also her boldness to make her desire public

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Angela Adusei, an elegant young Ghanaian lady who is only 31 years of age has gotten lots of netizens reacting massively after sharing an interest she has through David Bondze-Mbir, a famous Facebook user.

The beautiful lady revealed that she is on the lookout for a single man who is honest, loyal, loving, happy, kind and GOD-centred, which are her six most cherished attributes.

"Angela Adusei is a single mother of a beautiful girl. She is 31 years of age and a Fante. She is looking for an honest, loyal, loving, happy, kind and GOD-centred SINGLE man," David Bondze-Mbir posted.

Photos of Angela Adusei and her daughter Photo credit: @akua.aseda.16

Source: UGC

The 31-year-old lady has a beautiful young lady who she appears to care of as a single mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This post has been making waves since the photo of Angela Adusei was posted, with many social media users including men and women alike, admiring her beauty and courage.

How Ghanaians responded to Angela Adusei's plea

Check out a couple of reactions to the beautiful lady's request below:

Nana Kwesi Adu-Sarkodie said:

But why are some guys and even ladies saying she is asking for too much? What is too much about these few basic things she asked for. It's obvious some of you have low standards because if these basic details be too much then I don't know..smh

Osempakani Kweku Poku Addae indicated:

Where the bold guys dey? All the men have turned to boys. Please come n carry this pretty lady away ooo. Don't wait for some body to carry go before u say had I known. Yoo.

US Lady who Wants a Nigerian Man to Spend Her Life

In an earlier report, an American woman's quest to get a Nigerian man as her husband was making some progress.

The unidentified lady had released a video on TikTok expressing her desire to have a Nigerian lover.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh