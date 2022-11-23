A young man made a lady so happy with a token of GH₵65 after finding out her bank account balance

The lady who explained what she spent her allowance on jumped and hugged the young man for the help

Many people who reacted to the video of the lady's joy said that she is a humble person who is also appreciative

A TikToker, @okaswiss_ asked a female youth corps member how much she had in her bank account. The lady gave him a breakdown of what she recently spent her money on.

After her allowance of GH₵1k got to her account, she revealed in the TikTok video that she used GH₵100 out of the money to get parfait. After setting aside money for food and savings, the 'corper' disclosed that she only has GH₵130 in her account.

People love that the lady was appreciative despite how small the money was. Photo source: TikTok/@okaswiss

Man gives youth corps member money

Surprised by how much the lady had left in her account, he dipped his hands into his pocket and gave her GH₵65.

The lady's amazement at the gift caught the man unawares as he could not believe that someone would be so happy for such a small amount.

Watch the video below:

Netizens say lady is humble

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

queen_emmy said:

"Unna Dey enjoy sef. Our own time na 6,500 Nysc Dey pay us."

christianugo said:

"Some girls now go ask is it for Eba."

Morris lucky said:

"Na me know wetin I dey see for this Nysc."

omodano said:

"A humble lady I stan, she come dey gr8tfu join."

Your Crush said:

"Allawe no fit carry you go anywhere unless you have another source of income if not you go see shege during service."

Diva Best said:

"Some people are very appreciative ooo."

Jelow crizinzkyl said:

"She's just like me fr I nor Dey use I see money for my account."

