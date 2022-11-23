A man who used a small car to pull a fully-loaded truck has posted a video of the interesting moment on TikTok

In the video, the Hilux car was in front while the trailer was fastened to its back, and it was able to ride away

TikTokers have descended on the video, with some of them calling out the man and questioning him in the comment section

A driver who used a Hilux to pull a trailer has been randomly called out on TikTok.

The interesting moment was seen in a TikTok video posted by @qondanizhwane0 and shows how the driver pulled off the dangerous feat.

The driver has been called out online. Photo credit: TikTok/@qondanizhwane0.

Source: UGC

The most interesting thing is that the truck was fully loaded before the Hilux pulled it away.

In what could be described as an improper fraction, the small Hilux was positioned at the front.

The truck was then fastened to its back and it drove away in the full glare of the camera.

The video has drawn a lot of criticism from TikTokers who accused the driver of trying to cause accidents on the road.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user46761382785872 said:

"This is why this bakkies are stolen they wanna do this with it."

@user1618579299867 commented:

"That’s why there’s lot of accidents in our roads"

@Magiclean and Gardening said:

"Police must stop this car, maybe there is another car inside the trailer."

@Prince Peters Kassie reacted:

"Is it going to Mars or what?"

@mishack kingbuda said:

"Your the best driver."

@Nthanyiseni Madzhigi said:

"It’s all fun and game until…"

@Lexus Owner reacted:

"Please don't do this to your cars."

@rodney lebea said:

"I don't think that trailer will reach its destination."

@user7272989298476 commented:

"This is too much."

Source: Legit.ng