A video of a baby putting up tantrums after picking a bar of candy from a stranger's basket has gone viral

Despite the mother's attempt to get the candy from the baby, the kid stood her ground as she put up a strong resistance

Many people found the baby's attitude very mischievously funny, as some wondered why the stranger would not let go

A mother has shared a video of her baby, @baby_starr_, putting up a scene at a supermarket where they visited to get some provisions.

While queuing at the counter, the kid went straight to a stranger's basket and picked a candy with much confidence.

Baby refuses to drop candy

The baby even examined it well to make sure it was what she wanted. When her mother tried to make her drop it, she refused. The mother attempted to wriggle the candy from her hand.

Many people who reacted to the video found the kid's act very funny, as some were wowed by the baby's tenacity.

Senorita Omonzua said:

"She was even checking to confirm its Real Snickers."

celinamajor said:

"The stranger na agbaya he cannot say leave her I will pay."

Mary Bakare said:

"She is still looking for what more to pick."

Big Tee said:

"Pls ohh leave her nobody can resist snickers."

Oyindamola said:

"And see the force she’s using to pull back."

user4512638617813 said:

"The stranger no fit leave am for her ni."

Tut Ankh Amun said:

"She was contemplating on whether to drag the whole basket."

Obyno said:

"She b like wetin concern me nah, if you like no pay. I don collect am b say I fon collect am."

