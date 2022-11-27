After years of studying at the university, a graduate identified as Lukman Suleiman took to selling fruits and vegetables for a living

Lukman sent netizens into a frenzy after taking to social media to showcase his business with pride and appeal for support to improve it

Legit.ng gathered that the young man is a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto where he read agriculture

A young graduate got people talking after proudly flaunting his hustle on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the youth named Lukman Suleiman shared a snap in which he stood before a table filled mostly with tomatoes and revealed he sells fruits as well as vegetables for a living.

Lukman gave his location as Amanawa Hostel, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and pleaded for support in a bid to improve his business.

"Your support could improve my business in terms of capacity and logistics in order to reduce damages of goods

"Thanks," a subsequent tweet he made read in part.

A netizen who seemed to know Lukman gave more information about him. According to @bandie_jabbie, Lukman is a very talented person and read agriculture at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

"Also a graduate of Agriculture from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto,

"Very talented person, expert with volume of experience in Microsoft Word, Excel and lots of data analysis tools, you can reach out to him and then thank me latter."

Social media reactions

@iteminyaitem said:

"May God come through for you brother. It will surely get better, for those who believe."

@ngihu said:

"You use Buhari as your dp but you be graduate and na tomatoes and peppers wey no reach 10k you dey sell.

"You for put your papa picture as dp, maybe God for bless you but your suffer na follow come.

"Una go vote for useless people and come social media to look for help.

"Werey."

@Slim_Maestro said:

"May God continue to bless your business!"

@Khaamis2 said:

"Simplicity in it's extreme. May Allah bless your business man."

@crazymonstaa2 said:

"Bro you a graduate and you are where you are not suppose to be but because of D situation of D country graduate who are met to be paid 500k or more if D system is working for it people isn’t doing that.

"But you still put Buhari in your profile.

"Y’all love been cheated in D north."

@IshaqAbdulhadi said:

"Alhamdulillah. May Almighty Allah increase your capital and earn good profit."

Graduate flaunts his bus driving hustle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young graduate who earns a living as a bus driver had shown off his hustle online.

The graduate named Daniel Chibuzo caught the eye of people with the passion and optimism he brought to his bus driving occupation.

In a post on Twitter, the graduate of public administration shared a photo as he is flanked by the popular yellow commercial buses. e wrote with a love emoji:

"A graduate of Public Administration, but ayam a Danfo Driver."

