A baby who got so excited after her mother came to pick her up from school has warmed many hearts on TikTok

The video, which was posted on November 23, shows how the child jumped and ran to meet her mother when she walked in

The heartwarming video immediately went viral after it was posted, as TikTokers shared sweet comments

A beautiful schoolgirl who got so excited after seeing her mother has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which was posted by a user identified as Sommy, showed that the mum went to school to pick up her kid.

The baby girl got so excited and happy seeing her mother after school. Photo credit: TikTok/@sommysommy17.

In the short video lasting 1 minute and 2 seconds, the girl started to jubilate the moment she saw her mother.

When Sommy entered her child's class, the baby left every other thing and ran towards her in joy.

Sommy said it is in her daughter's tradition to behave that way whenever she sees her after school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Prestacye Kenneth commented:

"Why am I smiling like a fool Lord."

@Che_Che said:

"The school setting is so serene. May that smile never disappear from her face in Jesus name, amen."

@Emmanuel reacted:

"Father lord I need money, I wan marry."

@Genevieve Hamish Hamilton said:

"The environment is neat."

@Diadem said:

"Wow see the school environment."

@thenameisstellz commented

"What's the name of the school please? It looks like a really nice school."

@sandraojemekele Kiki reacted:

"See how I’m smiling."

@Mariam said:

"Mother's are the best artist."

@Cynthia Pat Ndulue reacted:

"Awww! See me shining teeth. Her excitement is so evident."

