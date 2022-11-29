A video of a little boy leading his colleagues on the assembly ground has gone viral and elicited mixed reactions

In an authoritative manner that betrays his age, the kid handled the microphone like a teacher as he led the proceedings

Social media users hailed the school authority for allowing it, while others found the kids' recital of the Lord's Prayer hilarious

A little schoolboy has become an internet sensation after he was captured manning proceedings on the assembly ground.

In a short video seen on TikTok, the kid in uniform stood facing his colleagues with a teacher behind him as he led them.

Handling the microphone himself, he exchanged pleasantries with his colleagues like teachers do and directed them to recite the Lord's Prayer.

The kids obediently recited the Lord's Prayer at his instance. Some teachers could be seen in the background making sure things went orderly.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people hailed the kid's boldness.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

thommy said:

"Incoming gh president in jesus name."

Abena Lintel bless said:

"Look at a number of people that he’s leading today who told you he can not be a president in feature."

tosin706 said:

"Is the I’m also fine for me as sisisi in heaven but those kid try ooo when I’m in that level I don’t think I can read that."

Babade Oluwasekemi Precious said:

"I really like this school oo sometimes let the little kids handle the assembly it helps them a lot."

Naana Blu said:

"I guess Mornings in Ghana are afternoons in heaven. Good afternoon heaven ampa."

Graciella said:

"Now this is how Leadership starts but the good afternoon heaven killed me."

Courtney Smith said:

"He speaks with so much authority, awww so cute. May he grow in the grace and favor of God."

