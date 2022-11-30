At a recent wedding occasion, some secondary school students gave their teacher a cane as a gift

The surprising gift was received by the MC of the occasion who openly wondered what they expected the teacher to do with it

Guests were left in stitches over the daring students' gift to their dear school teacher on his special day

There was mild drama at a wedding occasion as a group of students surprised their secondary school teacher with a cane gift.

The daring students showed up with the single cane gift and handed it to the MC, who was shocked like other guests.

The students caused a stir with their gift. Photo Credit: TikTok/@officialfreedom_mc

In a TikTok video, the MC enquired about the motive behind the gift and what they expected the groom to do with it.

Guests at the wedding burst into laughter as the MC went on with his interrogation.

When contacted, the MC identified as Achinike Freedom alias MC Freedom told YEN.com.gh that the incident happened at a wedding which he anchored in the World Bank area of the state on Saturday, November 26.

While not able to identify the school the students attend or the subject the teacher handles, he said the groom who wedded is named Pastor Abuchi.

On how the teacher received his weird wedding gift, Freedom said:

"He was just laughing."

Watch the video below:

