Students in a Nasarawa State University class in Nigeria couldn't believe their eyes as their lecturer showcased his dance skill

The academic in native wear did accurate steps on the stage as he vibed hard to Kizz Daniel's hit song Odoyewu

Students and netizens who saw the clip showered encomiums on the man, describing him as the lecturer of the year

An unidentified Nasarawa State University lecturer showed his students another activity he was good at, apart from teaching, with his dance performance.

The man was recorded excitedly dancing hard to Kizz Daniel's hit song Odoyewu in class.

He danced to the song with accurate steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ciroomafadeelarh

A TikTok page @ciroomafadeelarh that shared the clip hailed the lecturer for 'understanding the assignment.'

In the clip, the energetic lecturer showed off exact dance steps as he kept up with the song's tempo.

He twisted, turned and made leg dance moves to the amazement of his students, who screamed at the top of their voices.

Social media reactions to the video of the dancing lecturer

Brown sugar said:

"See jumping on my bed, more excited than the audience. God Alhamdulillah life is for the living. one life to live."

Adeyemo Sheriff299 said:

"Na November Salary Wey FG Paid Full Na Im Make Oga Lecturer Dey Happy."

Katemandy Onuminya said:

"Lecturer of the year @NSUK don’t forget to give him his award oooOo."

Tayo Aduloju said:

"I commend you sir for this practical. This is one of the easiest ways to learn. Too much vibe. Soar Higher & happier."

IfyCim17 said:

"Is this really UNN. Omoooooo things have changed oooo.

"See as I am smiling like Mumu. This kind lecturer, his exams will be so hard ehnnn."

user88231907504806 said:

"Wooooow. This is how lecturers should allow people's life soft, life is not hard but people are going through a lot already."

omololakareem746 said:

"Too much vibe."

