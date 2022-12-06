A mother has shared a video of her kid and how she got pampered when she visited her grandmother's house

Many people who reacted to the video said they loved how very free she was with her extended family

In a part of the viral short video, the cute kid was in a white towel as she seemed to be set for "chores"

A mother has shown people how her child's situation changed totally after she sent her to stay with her grandma.

At the start of the funny clip, she showed people how dressed the child was before the visit. Seconds into the clip, the kid was being pampered by her granny as she fed her.

People said that the kid looked happy with her grandma. Photo source: TikTok/@baby_starr

Baby in grandma's house

People could not stop laughing when they saw the baby in a white towel as she held a mop, as if she was doing chores in the house.

In another shot, she wore an adult wig. Every part of the video showed the baby having fun during her visit.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iral295 said:

"Is the towel for me, meanwhile she’s doing house chores oooo."

The mother replied:

"Yes ooo, u must work for my mama house."

Marie said:

"All this one's talking about towel, you no see how she slayed the wig."

Valentia said:

"N I'm quite sure she's happy coz grandkids love their grandparents."

user6613333476207 said:

"She looks happier with grandma."

Nans Slim said:

"Grandma don turn d baby to small mami."

Oluwadamilola said:

"Pov: your baby is so cuteeeeeee."

Prudie’s closet said:

"My own mama no let her late sister grandchild leg touch floor wen e send holiday for our house, me and my sisters shock."

