A baby boy who slept off on the steering of his toy car has gone viral and elicited funny reactions on TikTok

The video of the funny baby was posted by Chubby Goddess, who accused the boy of being drunk on breastmilk

The video at the moment has received over 1.3k likes and more than 200 comments from TikTokers who shared their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The video of a handsome little boy sleeping in his toy car has gone viral on TikTok and received over 1k likes.

In the short video posted by Chubby Goddess, who said the pretty baby is drunk on breastmilk, the infant appeared tired.

The little boy was deeply asleep in his red toy car. Photo credit: TikTok/@chubbiegoddess1.

Source: UGC

Chubby said the boy failed to drink responsibly and that the breastmilk made him sleep while driving.

Baby crashes and dozes off on his toy car

In the video, the baby was seen dozing off helplessly close to the door where the car was parked.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

TikTok users find the boy's sleeping position to be hilarious, so they took to the comment section to have a say.

Many of them said the boy should be allowed to enjoy his sleep and not be accused of being drunk on breastmilk.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lawracakes455 said:

"Drinking milk and driving is dangerous."

@La ALTAGRACIA commented:

"That's how people who have no financial responsibility sleep."

@Tonero said:

"Correct driver."

@Olar said:

"Am telling you."

@mamthiyiyanemakas said:

"What did mama add to this milk? Poor Jonathan."

@Chris Sankoh356 said:

"I can't stop laughing."

@H&S reacted:

"He is sleeping and driving."

@Akinpelumi said:

"Even igwe must hear this."

Dad secures baby with long rope

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a man used a long rope to secure his baby boy, who refused to stay in one place.

The man was asked to babysit the boy. He got tired and applied the extra measure.

The video of his act went viral on social media platforms and got funny reactions from other parents.

Many people who commented compared the little boy's restlessness to their own children, who they say have the same behaviour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng