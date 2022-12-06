A bunch of men got creative while working and pranked their co-worker by planting a fake snake in a deep hole

The man saw the plastic reptile and climbed like his life depended on it, making the dog lying around chase him

Folks from multiple languages had the common theme of flooding the comment section with laughing emojis

Pranking colleagues isn't too rare depending on the relationship, but one team of workers took it to the next level and placed a plastic snake for their co-worker to find at the bottom of the ladder.

The poor man's finding had him climbing up like he was Spiderman, making netizens burst out laughing. Images: rofhi98/ TikTok

rofhi98 was the dude who shared the clip on TikTok, and it spread all over the platform and has since racked up over 18 million views, with languages worldwide expressing their laughter at the creative clip.

A creative practical joke

The plastic snake used looked like a python in its attack pose, ready to bite. Everyone else is already in on the act, so they all wait for the unsuspecting man to experience the synthetic snake.

The fright of his life sent him running after he climbed out in the rust and even made the dog that was lying down chase the dude.

Peeps loved the chaotic energy of the clip. See the comments below:

Dj_Reeves said:

"I met him in Cairo today still running "

Zane_Bots mentioned:

"My first time seeing someone run up a ladder "

Thesele Kemane commented:

"And the dog wanted to finish him off too."

kagisokaycee posted:

"Rumours say he is still running ‍♂️"

Terry Dee shared:

" His soul left his body for some seconds."

LONER_LR said:

"The dog was like what's wrong, what's wrong why are you screaming "

Nkosingiphile_Sibisi mentioned:

"A lot of energy was used there, climbing up the ladder and screaming hey at the same time."

Simply Sanda commented:

"The more you watch it, the more it gets funnier "

