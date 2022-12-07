A mother who could not bear seeing her child coming home with injuries decided to visit her son's school

While in the school, she demanded to see the parents of the child who inflicted bruises on her son

The woman's video stirred mixed reactions; while many supported the action she took, some said she needed to blame the teachers

An African mother, @winningpouch50, living abroad has gone to her child's school to show her displeasure over the condition of her child.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the woman said she needed to see the parents of the kid that gave her son bruises.

The woman said that she would not keep calm. Photo source: TikTok/@winningpouch50

Source: UGC

Mum shows displeasure over child's situation

The woman added that her child always comes home with injuries on his body, and she is fed up with the situation. The concerned mother said she would not calm down until the matter is addressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She blocked every attempt to shut her down as she maintained a very high voice throughout the clip. People said that she took the right step.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Mariam Dee said:

"When the parent see ur eyelashes e go beg u."

Victoria said:

"Call police for them, them know wetin them dey do."

Torodoh Jobe said:

"Talk but calm down before they accused that you are crazy. Why behaving like this."

Chika Cherry replied:

"She has full rightttttt to be angry, her child is coming back with injuries."

lankychristy said:

"Forget about the parents, na teachers and d school you need to deal with, because nah their duties to look after the kids."

Clemmy-B said:

"Sis you don’t need the parents all you need is just call police and explain the situation and am sure the parents and the teachers will explain."

jlove said:

"My kind of person, deal with the nonsense right away."

Man withdraws son from school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man and father, Mike Ekunno, in the light of the death of a student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, narrated how he withdrew his son from a boarding school in 2018.

Sharing a copy of the withdrawal letter on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in a Facebook post, the man said the action was necessary as his son was bullied.

Mike revealed that he pulled the child out without allowing him to sit his promotional exams as a way to keep him alive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng