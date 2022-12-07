A lady recently left social media users amused after she posted a video which saw her sporting a braided eyebrow

In the video, the lady identified as Bucky Bucky can be seen trimming off excess hair extension before proceeding to highlight the brow

The video, which has since gone viral on the internet, has left social media users buzzing with reactions

Whether for fun or with the hopes of starting a new trend, a lady identified as Bucky Bucky, has undoubtedly left many people cracking up with laughter online.

While braiding the hair on one's head (and sometimes beards) has been the norm since time immemorial, it appears that Bucky Bucky wants to create her own trend.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, she is seen with a braided eyebrow which she trims off the excess hair extension before proceeding to highlight the brow.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady with braided eyebrow

femicoker:

"Boredom."

fidel.bob:

"Dem don start."

joyikpekpele:

"Wahala everywhere."

endowedangel:

"Stop playing."

gushimore:

"Na which nonsense u just do na?"

iamchazz1:

"She belong to planet nothing."

arthurgodbless:

"Someone should please check up on how, she might be going through a lot."

leeeymarrh:

"She no get problem na why she Dey do this thing."

enii___ola:

"Wahala be like attachment wey don cost."

queenofdsun:

"Many are mad few are roaming."

patiencesam_:

"What in James brown's name is this?? If she no get work, make she come help me wash plate abek."

jonmex7:

"Ladies what do u people really want?"

_olakemi_:

"She’s going through a lot."

fourlarchemy:

"Her parents needs to be informed, before things get out of hand."

