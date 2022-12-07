A Nigerian woman in the Netherlands has cried out to be deported to her home country, saying her life is under threat

In a viral video, the woman claimed to have been abandoned by her husband and that she was on the verge of losing her child

She appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid and put her in prayers as she didn't want to lose her son in Europe

A Nigerian lady in distress is seeking help over claims of her life being in danger there in the Netherlands.

Speaking in pidgin and English, the lady made a video lamenting almost in tears that her husband abandoned her.

The lady is seeking an urgent return to Nigeria. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mummyserina2

Source: UGC

"My husband don abandon me o. Help me o. They wan collect my pikin. Them wan kill me," she cried out in the TikTok clip.

Nigerian lady claims 'they' want to inject her

She showed the face of a white lady who she said was a doctor that certified her son of autism but refused to release the necessary documents or send her back to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman accused the lady of wanting to give her an injection, tagging the white fellow a witch.

"My country people, Netherlands people want to kill me before them give me injection," she said.

She showed the face of a black man, claiming he was her psychologist. The lady said she desired freedom and that they had refused to deport her.

She asked for her clip to be shared widely so that help could come her way and called for prayers over the sad situation.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

phineuche said:

"The good God is your strength my sister. you are begging for deportation and there refused. while other people didn't want to be deported."

RecreatedHappy said:

"Keep on calling that name, JESUS, He is the Mighty man of war, Strong and Mighty."

Mhiz Mona said:

"Be truthful what did you do Netherlands is one of the best country in Europe they care alot for immigrants,I live here 5years now with my family."

user391494391102l lovina said:

"I feel ur pain God will not let them take us son away i God will help you in Jesus mighty name amen."

Mezie_Dyke said:

"Her husband has left her? Question is why? Netherland wants to her injection? Why? They want to take her son away from her? Who wants to do that &why?"

Drama at UK Airport as Grown-up Man Claims to be Aged 15, Begs on Knees not to Be Deported

In other news, there was mild drama at Heathrow airport in the UK after a man who travelled from Nigeria was discovered to have fake documents.

The man Okpegwa Benson upon being questioned about his documents claimed with teary eyes that he is aged 15 and was given the passport by a good Samaritan.

While interrogations from UK airport officials continued, he went on to reveal that both his parents were murdered by robbers and that his life is not safe in Nigeria.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng