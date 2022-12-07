A young man put a smile on his dear mother's face by getting her a flat-screen television

The overjoyed woman broke into a celebratory dance before her son as he unboxed the television at home

Social media users gushed over the woman's heartwarming reaction, describing mothers as generally appreciative

A happy woman showed gratitude to her son in a beautiful way after he got her a television.

In a lovely TikTok video, she could be seen dancing happily while her son got busy with unboxing the TV.

The mother was overjoyed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@provostthompson

As he lifted it up, she collected it and hugged it like one holding a new toy. Her joy knew no bounds.

After delicately holding on to the flat-screen television for some seconds, she gave her son a hug in appreciation.

The manner in which she reacted to the TV gift got netizens emotional.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Amanda Carlos6595 said:

"I want to buy for my mom too so sad I don't have the power."

officialJay said:

"Mother’s are always appreciative of everything no matter how small her dancing steps said a whole lot."

Gozieson said:

"Hold am tight make she no use over happiness break am."

Samuel Chiemeligo said:

"Mama I know I have been out for 10years now but am coming for your happiness."

DONNIE said:

"Small thing u go give your mama like this she go appreciate an like you gave her the world I rather give her than a girl."

Mamalee said:

"Aww priceless gift we have is our mother ❤️may God bless them for us."

