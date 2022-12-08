An oyinbo lady has gone online to share a video of the moment she finally met her black lover after years of dating online

At a Polish airport, the couple both walked into each other's embrace and hugged themselves tightly for several seconds

Many TikTokers who saw their video were surprised that an online relationship could be that successful

A short video showing the meeting of an interracial couple has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip, a black man who had just arrived in Poland was given a very warm welcome by his oyinbo lover.

Love finally wins

The lady on TikTok revealed that would be the first time they would be meeting after dating online for two years.

To welcome the man, the lady held a cardboard with his name written on it. They hugged in an emotional way when they saw each other.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments and more than 19,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Oana9 said:

"If you really have feelings for each other and you want to be happy, leave the posts on your social media accounts. All the best."

Nor Fidal said:

"Why only green card why not love and respect."

Ines said:

"2 years online realtionship? thats not relationship is it?"

The woman replied:

"For you maybe."

Jasmina Andjelkov505maja said:

"Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. maintaining a relationship online is very difficult, but you have proven that it is really possible."

PapaFifi said:

"Lov knws no boundaries. No borders, All the best gys."

Lilian Tarh said:

"Bros take care of this lady, sis I love u already, u are welcome in our land."

Giftkanyoi said:

"Why me I can't even get 90year old woman there."

Brakwame said:

"When am I going to meet someone here."

Foreign woman flies lover to Germany

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an oyinbo woman, @lovepiasvibe, shared a video showing the moment her Nigerian boyfriend she had been dating online relocated to Germany to be with her.

In a clip, the woman revealed that she cried her eyes out when she went to meet him at the airport. It was such a great meeting.

The Nigerian man had big bags filled with his things as he wheeled them out of the airport. While they were in the car, they looked so happy. The woman even petted his head like a baby.

