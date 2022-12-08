A TikTok user identified as @humandizeaze recently went viral on social media over one of her videos

The content creator, whose videos and photos show she's into emo/gothic sense of style, was seen getting ready in one of them

Her makeup, hair, as well as her dark ensemble left many Nigerians buzzing with mixed reactions

Glamming up, for many people, means different things, and for @humandizeaze, it definitely has nothing to do with conventional styles.

The TikToker recently got social media users buzzing after she posted a video showing how she got ready for her date.

Photos of the lady getting ready. Credit: @humandizeaze (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

While many ladies opt for a stylishly drawn set of brows, @humandizeaze simply draws thin dark lines in place of her brows.

Lining her lips with an equally dark pen, she spots her face with a liquid substance.

She goes on to show her full look, comprising an army green sweater, a tiered black midi skirt, and a pair of black boots.

Check out the date look below:

Social media users shares thoughts on @humandizeaze's gothic look

fa_vy__:

"Look kinda nice tho… it’s just her own aesthetics."

call_meh_berry:

"This gothic is not gothicin."

goldpearl_official:

"I’m concerned more about the drawings in her room."

aimurie_bee:

"Her date is definitely my village chief priest."

praiseojarikre1:

"Na crase man she de go meet."

miz_glahdyx:

"She's going with Hermès."

k.h.a.f.c.u.t.e:

"I died when her saw her tie,her everyday earrings and necklace, the whole outfit finished me"

kaysperfumery:

"Definitely a date with Amadioha."

ninagram01:

"When no be rag day we de do "

nu_olakintan:

"Rag day themed date??? Abi what’s this."

