Some Ghanaian soldiers stirred mixed reactions after a video of them capturing, cooking and eating a huge snake they found in the bush popped up

The brave men held and flaunted their big catch before taking it to the kitchen to make a tasty meal

Many folks were taken aback by what they saw and wondered if people ate snake meat in Ghana

A brave group of Ghanaian soldiers, in a video, entered a thick forest and captured a huge python.

The excited young men decided to make a meal with it and proceeded to chop the huge chunk of meat into pieces.

They cooked and roasted the snake and flaunted the end product of their hard work. Since Pythons are not venomous snakes, the soldiers did not have an issue with poisoning as some netizens feared.

The soldiers were in a thick forest and it seemed they did not have many options when it came to food, so had to diversify.

The video of them consuming the python took many folks aback with some saying they had never seen Ghanaians consuming snake meat.

Others wondered if it was safe and hygienic. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions to the soldiers' odd meal.

Peeps React As Soldiers Consume Snake

AbenaOdo❤️ asked:

So ur girlfriend will still kiss u

NANAkay085 also wrote:

people mouth dey sweet them paaa

Mizz Millis ❤️ also commented:

Don't you guys get scared when eating it

Triciaoffical also wrote:

Their job is not easy ooo Awooo may God protect you

Yiryang Susan commented:

Eiiiii, you people have tried oooo because eiiiii

maameama301 also reacted:

I saw some at Achiase Barracks it wasn’t easy koraaaaa very big especially the head omg but the commander said that is their food enjoy brothers

