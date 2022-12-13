A man and his wife are marking their 51st wedding anniversary, but their youthful looks have sparked reactions

In a tweet made on Sunday, December 11, the man named Brian Simmons posted a photo of himself and his wife

Both of them look so young and charming that so many people on Twitter flocked to the comment section to appreciate them

A Twitter user has sparked positive reactions with a photo of him and his beautiful wife.

The man named Brian Simmons posted the photo on Sunday, December 11, to celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.

People are amazed at how young Brian and his wife look. Photo credit: Twitter/@BrianWSimmons.

But other Twitter users could not help but notice how young and youthful the man and his wife looked in the photo.

Twitter users excited over viral photo of young-looking couple

One Twitter user asked if they both got married at the age of 5, but Brian said they married as kids.

His words:

"We were. I had to have my father sign for me to get a marriage license."

Many of them are clearly blown away that a couple who look that young have been together for more than half a century.

Some persons in the comment section recognized that Brian and his wife must have been through a lot together.

Others have described them as the epitome of love for young people to emulate.

Reactions from Twitter users

@CherylETaylor said:

"Congratulations and God bless and keep you and may the peace of Jesus be with you both. Amen."

@tennyjack99 commented:

"This is not a current pic or you got married at the age of 5. Happy anniversary."

@Gabrolap said:

"51 years! Glory to God for His mercies and favour upon you over the years. Congratulations sir."

@ChereeMiller commented:

"Happy Anniversary! You look like you two must have been kids when you married!"

