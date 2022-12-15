A man based in Germany identified as Ebele has cried out on social media over his marital woes

The man lamented that the woman he married and took to Europe has become a thorn in his flesh

While filming the lady without her knowledge, Ebele accused her of sleeping around and being a bad wife

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ebele, a Germany-based Nigerian man, has sought the help of social media users over his wife's bad character.

In a reposted video shared on Facebook, the man said he has not known peace since his union to the lady.

He is fed up with his wife's attitude. Photo Credit: Joan Adams a Nigerian Gospel Singer

Source: UGC

Ebele said he had gone to Nigeria, married the lady and taken her to Germany where he is based but doesn't have a life anymore.

"I don't deserve this at all... The woman I went to Nigeria to marry with my hard-earned money...," he lamented

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He accused her of infidelity and filmed their heated exchange without her knowledge. In the clip, the lady denied any wrongdoing.

She was just returning from a birthday party the night before and met a furious husband on the scene. But her husband insisted that she had gone to be with a man and not a birthday party.

Social media reactions

Uluma Esther said:

"This is the type of woman that is making things difficult for the good ones, when you marry a good woman u will be scared that if you take her there she will change, God abeg help us ooo, do not allow the bad ones spoil things for us."

Adesewa Y Adedayo said:

"Before a man can cry out like this that is to say the woman has really hot him. When a woman is seeing another man outside the marriage that is when you will see her giving diff excuses."

Ruth Emmanuel Omonyemhen said:

"I feel your pain even if I m a woman, but remember living dog is better than a dead lion, run for your life,and may the lord give you a safe shelter ijn, wipe your tear son of Zion and be strong."

Bithynia Evana Samuel said:

"This kind of woman will only make things difficult for others who haven't join their husband's abroad. Oga thank God you have evidence Just take it easy no one deserves negative energy. I discard whatever wants to drain me for my mental health is very important to me."

Man in pain as wife he took abroad refuses to pay his school fees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man was disappointed after the wife he took to the UK refused to pay his school fees.

Apparently, the 25-year-old man got married to his 23-year-old lover of four years to the surprise of friends and family who felt it was too early.

Shortly after their wedding, he arranged for the both of them to travel out together. He had planned to continue his education while his wife hustled to take care of their needs, including paying his school fees.

Sadly, after arriving in the United Kingdom, his wife started staying out late and even stopped catering for his needs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng