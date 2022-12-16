Children are as adorable as they are hilarious. Every now and then netizens can be sure to find pure enjoyment in videos of the little firecrackers who are more often than not, up to no good.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

From messing with good cutlery to rocking eyelashes and a full manicure to pre-school graduation, YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the funny moments captured on camera of little children doing funny things or simply driving their parents close to crazy with their mischievous antics.

SA kids have kept netizens entertained with their silly and hilarious antics. Image: @nonjabulohmbaligontsi/TikTok, @baatsebawinnie/TikTok, @temmywamandlangisa/TikTok

Source: UGC

1 Preschool graduation party of toddlers dancing in formal wear moves SA

This year’s preschool graduation season saw many parents preparing their children for primary school next year and saying their goodbyes to crèche.

This transition could be scary for most children, but a special group of toddlers happily bid farewell to their preschool and did it with style.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video shows the adorable children dressed formally, like miniature brides and grooms, and embodying the flair of performing dance steps at weddings.

The lovely video posted by @nonjabulohmbaligontsi had people virtually cheering the kids on, and lovely comments were written. Mansi congratulated the little stars and said they were the country's future lawyers and doctors.

2 Netizens amazed by little girl with fake eyelashes and nails at graduation party

Parents have different styles of raising their little ones, some are strict, and others are more relaxed with what's permitted in their homes.

A TikTok video posted by @baatsebawinnie of a little girl caused a stir online. In the clip, the girl is shown with a full set of artificial nails and eyelashes at her preschool graduation party.

Netizens jumped into the comments to share their mixed opinions about seeing the young girl beautified like a grown-up.

Many people were appalled by the mother and school for allowing the girl to attend the ceremony like that.

However, after seeing how nonchalant and bored everyone seemed at the event, the rest had a good chuckle.

3 Woman catches much older child stealing baby’s formula in hilarious video

Apparently, dry baby formula is a treat. A video of a girl getting caught stealing scoops of baby formula had people admitting their guilt.

Some adults eat purity, and even some like baby cereal, but formula is a wow. That stuff is expensive, which makes it a delicacy, neh?

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of an older girl child making a baby a bottle and then taking a scoop of dry formula for herself. Mom was hiding around the corner and caught her in the act. Sis did not know where to turn when she popped out.

4 Toddler has cute reaction to construction worker

A toddler had a cute reaction to a construction worker who held him in his arms, which South African netizens wholeheartedly adored.

charissavanderwesthuize5 shared the awe-inducing clip on TikTok where South Africans of all ethnicities came to share their thoughts on love and how it knows no colour.

The clip itself is quite simple and shows the man holding the child in his arm. When the mom speaks to the adorable boy, he gets reluctant to leave.

5 Toddler keeps himself busy by taking out countless spoons from his mother’s kitchen cabinets

A toddler had a busy day clearing out his mom's kitchen cabinets. The little one was caught on camera throwing all the spoons on the floor.

He quietly went about his business and wasn't fazed by his mom recording him. The question that was asked by most people on TikTok is why the mother has so many spoons.

The boy was launching the countless spoons out of the drawers as if it would never end and no forks or knives were in sight.

The video is on its way to going viral, and many people are wondering what the deal is with the spoons. The creator of the video, @temmywamandlangisa said:

"We use these spoons for occasions. We recently had a wedding, that's why they’re here. Teenage Pregnancy Awareness. Don’t fall for it."

Emotional Moment Father Carries His Baby for the First Time Captured on Camera

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video has warmed hearts on social media in which a first-time father became emotional as he carried his baby for the first time.

The dad couldn't control his tears of joy when a nurse placed the bouncing baby boy in his arms for the father-child bond to begin.

Social media users were also emotional after watching the video as many pointed out that the father's reaction had them in tears.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za