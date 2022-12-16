Netizens worldwide watched in horror as a snake was caught eating something in a tree in the middle of a town

The way the reptile consumed what many were guessing was a chicken left peeps asking many questions

Folks couldn't pull their eyes away from the animal and while many made guesses as to what it was eating, many didn't know

Netizens had a hard time understanding what they were watching when a snake consumed an unknown animal/meat while up in a tree.

The massive reptile took its time with what it was eating, bringing a lot of curiosity from netizens. Images: pachyhernandez/ TikTok, Dmitry Marchenko, EyeEm/ Getty Images

pachyhernandez shared the clip online with his followers on TikTok and also posted a clip of the snake before it began to feast. The previous clip showed that someone reached up to it with a stick and gave it something to eat.

A very large danger noodle

Having a casual walk down the street and then seeing a snake engorge itself on a big chunk of meat must be high on the list of worst-case scenarios. Luckily for anyone walking by, the snake would be too preoccupied with the meat it's trying to swallow instead of harming anyone.

Peeps speculated on what the food he was given was. See the comments below:

dishitup310 asked:

"What is it eating? What is it eating? WHAT IS IT EATING? "

3264242172328 mentioned:

"It’s like watching my mother-in-law eat "

This_A_Rey asked:

"Where’s the Florida guy with the flip phone when you need him? "

don't care commented:

"The main reason I still live where the air hurts in the winter."

jeffersons said:

"It’s a pet. The guy put it in a tree and gave it a chicken."

Bladesmith mentioned:

"Looks like it was fed a chicken or rabbit to spare the humanlings running around."

prettylittleladybug posted:

"That’s a nope rope."

John Buckhalter349 shared:

"I’m not moving there."

