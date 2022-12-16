Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the world's shortest man

The 20-year-old man was flown to Dubai and his height had to be measured three times within the span of 24 hours for precision

The Iranian national is the fourth shortest man, measuring 65.24 cm (2 feet 1.6 inches)

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh born on July 13, 2002, in Iran didn't know his height would one day be a blessing in disguise.

Afshin Esmaeil is being measured while in Dubai. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Afshin measuring 65.24 cm (2 feet 1.6 inches) is the shortest man living, breaking his predecessor's record by almost 7cm (2.7 inches)

Colombian Edward Hernandez was known by many as "Niño" was 70 cm (2 feet 3.5 inches).

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh Childhood

Afshin was discovered in a remote village located in Bukan county in Iran. He was born with a body weight of 700 grams and has grown now to about 6.5 kilograms.

Growing up in Northern Iran wasn't a walk in the park. He wasn't able to attend school due to his size therefore it's no surprise that Afshin has struggled with literacy for years.

However, he is thrilled to have recently learnt how to write his name. His father, Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, told Guinness World Records :

“Continuing treatment and my son's physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems.”

How Afshin spends his days

Despite the fact that Afshi's family works hard they admit to struggling to provide enough for his living expenses, medicine and treatment.

The 20-year-old short stature renders him unable to get employment in his village. He spends most of his days watching animation.

Afshin is well-informed and knows how to use a smartphone despite finding it difficult to carry. He told Guinness World Record:

“Phones in general are heavy to use for a long time, yet I still manage.”

Afshin's wishes and dreams

The locals in his village seem to agree that he is kind and someone who is extroverted. His parents as well as his community call him by the name Mohamad.

From the outside looking in, the Iranian seems like a happy soul. He revealed he wished he didn't have to depend on his parents as much as he does.

He can't travel alone as much as he can walk unassisted. He wishes that his height didn't limit him as he would have loved to own and drive a car.

Guinness World Records recognised Eliud Kipchoge

Guinness World Record also recognised some of our own here at home. The organisation paid tribute to Eliud Kipchoge for being the first man to run 42 kilometres under two hours.

Although the INEOS19 did not the required standard as the race was made possible by various aids and favourable conditions, Guinness World Records paid tribute to the living legend.

The father of three groundbreaking run improved marathon records in tremendous ways.

