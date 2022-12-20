A lady who looks very young has caused a huge stir with a 53rd birthday post she made on December 17

As of Tuesday, December 20, the video has received 891k views and 1700 comments as some people doubt her age

The viral video was posted by Mama Mitch who has said she feels the same way she felt when she was 52

A lady posted a video to mark her 53rd birthday and it is generating huge reactions.

The TikTok video posted by Mama Mitch on December 17, has caused doubts in some people's minds.

Mama is marking her 53rd birthday looking very young. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamamitchhh.

Mama looks so stunning and shapely that some of her 70k TikTok followers are saying she is 35 and not 53.

Video of young-looking lady marking her 53rd birthday

As of Tuesday, December 20, the video has gone viral and received 891k views and 103k likes.

Another video she posted holding her years' figures has also generated 2.3 million views.

At 53, Mama has said she feels the same way she felt when she turned 52 last year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

While others doubt her sincerity, a lot of her followers went to the comment section of the video to praise her and also wish her a happy birthday.

@London Banks said:

"Just put the 3 in front of the 5."

@user70141353905714 commented:

"Happy Birthday Queen?"

@Yaniquebless1

"Fifty what? You look fabulous girl I have to say it."

@naa adjeley21 commented:

"See me smiling like mumu. She doesn’t want to grow leave her sha."

@Maz said:

"This deserves more likes."

@Lrry commented:

"Feels. I’m turning 53 in 2weeks time and you making me feeling great about it. Happy birthday."

@suzzy mwash said:

"Happy 35 birthday not 53."

@sackeylove0 commented:

"Wow! 53 so beautiful and young too. Woooow."

@Paul P. said:

"Lol.. 53 looks good on you Ma'am. more blessed years ahead."

