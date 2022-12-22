A man has celebrated a kindhearted fellow who took him as his own when there was no one for him

After he was abandoned at the hospital by his biological mother, the man in a wheelchair adopted him as his child

The youth shared a snap of the old man as he showered encomiums on his benefactor turned father

A young man named Kokétso Moepya has revealed that his mother abandoned him at the hospital years ago.

Moepya made this known in a TikTok post as he celebrated a man in a wheelchair who he referred to as a father.

His mum abandoned him and he was adopted by a man in a wheelchair. Photo Credit: TikTok/@thatskokets0

According to him, the man had adopted him years ago when his mother dumped him. Ever since then, the man has supported and raised him like his own.

He shared a snap of the man in a wheelchair carrying a toddler. Moepya also said that though he has HIV, the man is still standing by him.

"I need to make sure that you understand me that I'm an forest child," he captioned his TikTok post.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user2222856631769 said:

"But u need 2 release the pain...be grateful u are still alive smile 4 starters it not that hard 2 smile."

Draxy said:

"Change yo mindset, smile and live better. But most of all accept what you are today and yo life will change..."

Innocent Motebe said:

"Stay strong for this father who raised you bro, you can't just end it when he has been there for you."

user2766951427611 said:

"Bambi Allah bless him and bless you also so that you can help him also don't forget him bambi."

Chivavo Chioma said:

"Consider yourself blessed and lucky , stay blessed and don't blame yourself regarding this whole situation focus on your future."

Matilde Kulo said:

" Your king!!! Make him proud by loving yourself and him. Just do the right things it’s all going to be."

