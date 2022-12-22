A video of a baby experiencing what sugar tastes like the first time since she was born has stirred interesting reactions

In the viral clip, the baby played with a cupcake until her mother had to feed her so knows it has sugar

As if something kicked in her brain, the baby went all out to grab the cake with both hands after taking the first bite

A mother, @melissa_barrett15, has gone online to share how her one-year-old daughter reacted when they allowed her to eat sugar for the time since she was born.

The woman said that her family decided to not give her anything that tastes sweet until she is one. In a video, a cupcake with much icing was placed before her.

Many people said the kid really loves the taste of sugar. Photo source: TikTok/@melissa_barrett15

Baby loved taste of sugar

Not knowing what to do with it, the kid played with the cake for a while. Her mother had to cut a bit of the cake and feed her.

Seconds after she tasted it and experienced the sugar in the snack, the baby went into a frenzy, lifting the cake with her two hands to devour.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with more than one million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Arie Savage said:

"I’m telling you witnessing children go through their firsts really puts life in perspective!"

Trese said:

"No turning back."

Her mother replied:

"No turning back now…sugar has entered the chat."

Misty Spann said:

"We waited till our sons 1st bday and he didn't care for the cake or sweets lol. he's 4 now and still chooses veggies over cookies lol."

omodano said:

"Sugar rush in babes is 4 real see how she eating evrythgn."

PlantitasDivinas said:

"I also made my kids wait until their first birthday, their reaction is so cute."

naomiblank4 said:

"Ah man I did that for the first 4yrs of daughters life. Wish I never stopped."

