A TikTok teacher has posted a video in which she coached her kids on how to dance.

As of Saturday, December 17, the video of the kids' dance with their teacher has received close to 1 million views.

The children and their teacher danced in their class. Photo credit: TikTok/@marimar0064.

Source: UGC

In the short clip which was posted by Maria Magaret Ritah, the children gathered in front of their teacher.

Viral video of school children dancing to Cough by Kizz Daniel

As the music went up in the air, the teacher made the first move, demonstrating how the children should swing their bodies.

The kids were able to mimic what their teacher did. While some of them danced very well, others were outrightly hilarious but enjoyable.

It was obvious that the children liked the music with the way they moved with much excitement.

The video has been liked a whopping 47k times with 1.2k comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ItsShaniah254 said:

"Which school is this? I want to bring my son."

@user7546655532239 commented:

"The one in green understood the assignment."

@Yvette Abia said:

"The boy in green must be a tiktoker."

@sheelast4 commented:

"All teachers should wear neatly like thise teacher so that to motivate our kids always and be roll model to them."

@faddy commented:

"Teacher Marimah thank you for loving our children."

@mosephemmanuel said:

"The one on green and blue na vibe itself."

@mitchy said:

"The one in green understood the assignment."

Teacher dances with her kids

In a related story,YEN.com.gh.gh reported that a teacher danced with her children inside the class.

Some people who saw the video admired the kids' dancing skills.

The teacher was also praised for loving her kids and playing with them in an appropriate way.

Source: Legit.ng