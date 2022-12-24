There was a mild drama involving a bus driver and his passengers over their transport money totalling about GH₵700

The bus driver was reported to have faked a bus fault and vanished into thin air with the passengers' money

Angered by the driver's action, the passengers took the law into their hands as they began to dismantle parts of the bus

Passengers aboard a public bus have been spotted dismantling the vehicle's parts in a bid to sell them off.

One of the passengers, a lady, recorded the clip and shared it on TikTok, explaining that it happened in Lagos.

They loosened the bus parts. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tomiebaby

Source: UGC

According to the lady, the passengers' awkward action was triggered by the actions of the bus driver.

She wrote that the bus driver had pretended that the bus developed a fault only to abscond with the passengers' transport money which was about GH₵700.

The passengers could be seen removing the bus' chairs, driver's clothes as well as anything of value they could find.

Some removed the vehicle's battery with the intention of selling it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user85316859856591 said:

"The problem is intrinsic to the people not the geographical location this is what they will contribute anywhere they are present in large numbers."

Andrew Bennison said:

"I can't wait for more Nigerians to come live in my country! Every day life could use this kind of excitement."

John Doe said:

"In my country a taxi pretended to have a dead battery and asked the passenger to push the vehicle. guess who lost all their luggage."

Matt said:

"That equals like £55, was it worth him running away with that and losing his job + bus? Genuine question."

Annoyedhuman25 said:

"Wo loose tire and steering,bus engine nko? Sell the whole part collect your money,use change buy suya."

Amaka said:

"Bruh. I’m intrigued by and scared of Lagos. I want to go there but I know I shouldn’t be there."

