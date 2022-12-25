Christmas holidays are usually for spending time with family and friends and no one knows this better than Ahmed Hankir

Ahmed is a mental health doctor who has been swapping shifts with colleagues on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day so that they can enjoy with family

Netizens have hailed the doctor who works in Emergency Psychiatry, saying they hope his colleagues do the same for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Muslim doctor has been hailed for his kind heart after disclosing that he swaps shifts with colleagues during important holidays so that they can enjoy time with family.

Ahmed Hankir who swaps Christmas S=shift with Christian colleagues so they can enjoy. Photo: Ahmed Hankir.

Source: UGC

Ahmed is a Muslim

Dr Ahmed Hankir is a Muslim and has been taking up the shifts for the last 12 years.

"I'm a mental health doctor. For the last 12 years, I've swapped shifts so colleagues can celebrate the festive period with their loved ones. This year I'm working Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Emergency Psychiatry," said Ahmed on Twitter on December 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Merry Christmas everyone," he added.

Comments from netizens:

Dr Sarah Quinnell CPsychol:

"Thank you so much."

Edward Meinert:

"Legend!"

Captain Arif:

"Lovely, I do the same when flying I opt to work on holidays of Christians and get same treatment when it’s Eid."

Bernadette Davis:

"Thank you so much!!! I appreciate my Jewish colleagues who take my holiday shifts and repay them with coverage during the High Holy days. Peace. Love. Coexist."

Sarah Dover:

"Hello Ahmed, if I was in a "dark place" I truly believe your kindly face and empathy is something I would be so grateful to see. Kindness comes in many forms and you willingly change your shift pattern so others can have happiness is wonderful.Take care and keep safe, Sarah."

Robin Williams:

"Thank you. I hope your colleagues do the same for you on your holy days."

Doctor inspires netizens

In a separate story, a young doctor shared before and after photos of his rise. In the first photo taken in 2018, Ronald Olum is seen emaciated and shirtless beside a stash of bricks that he worked on as a bricklayer.

Juxtaposed beside it is the current photo of the young doctor donning medical scrubs, a stethoscope dangling from his neck, and huge smile on his face.

"I will be graduating with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from Makerere University on May 23. The story behind this journey that began in 2003 is a book in writing and deserves celebration," he wrote.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke