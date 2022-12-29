A beautiful young lady who has great football skills has displayed it in a TikTok video which has gone viral

The video that captured the lady's display of skills was posted on the platform by Aboubakar Siddiki and it showed the lady joggling the ball

She held on to the round leather and joggled for a long time before it fell off her feet in the video that has received 23.7k likes

The interesting video was posted on the platform by a user identified as Aboubakar Siddiki.

The fine lady has very great football skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@aboubakarsiddikibenadamu.

Source: UGC

The lady was dressed in a native wrapper, but that did not stop her from playing football like a pro.

She took the ball and even from the way she held it, it was clear that she knows how to play.

Video of a beautiful lady playing football

She dropped it and picked it up with her leg and started to joggle it multiple times.

Many expected the ball to fall from her leg, but she held on to it for a long time before giving up.

Her skills have sparked reactions as people are asking why she is not playing football as a professional.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Teeswagkd said:

"Someone tell me where to find her."

@user3172457851487 said:

"This girl is from which country."

salis commented:

"Super Falcons' product, I swear."

@Barde151 reacted:

"Keep up the good work."

@11111 commented:

"Show them how Fulani are brilliant."

@chukwunnaemeka365 said:

"She is so talented."

@user Fatimah said:

"She needs back up, Love you dear."

@sulaimanharuna416 reacted:

"You are trying."

@chikekevin said:

"I just tried and did one."

@chukwunnaemeka365 said:

"I have a little one here too."

@Abdul Ice commented:

"In our team, almost 90% can't do this."

Source: Legit.ng