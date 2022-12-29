One guy shows that he looks like some of the most handsome men who are famous for their looks in America

A man took to TikTok and proved that he looks like two good-looking famous men. He showed that he's a mixture of Jeremy Meeks and Jesse Williams who both have light blue eyes.

Online users were charmed by his icy blue eyes. People showered him with compliments and his video gotthousands of views.

One man @caius_joseph went viral after showing people his celebrity look-alikes. The TikTokker showed that he is a blend of models Jeremy Meeks and Jesse Williams.

The man did a dramatic face reveal to show he looks like he is 50% of both men. In the video calls himself their love child.

Online users were in awe and expressed that they were amazed by the resemblance. Women also left comments raving about how good-looking he is and shooting their shot.

neomonareng0 commented:

"Kanjani?[How]"

rr416 commented:

"Me: watch this guy isn't gonna look anything like -Jesus!"

Abel Amoah commented:

"Not kidding when I say you’re probably the prettiest guy alive."

Kenya commented:

"No, you’re more handsome than the both of them."

Claudia Emme commented:

"How can someone be so lucky at the genetics lottery?"

Jade Silvestro commented:

"My jaw literally hit the floor and is in pieces….. what in the DNA merging!"

Didi commented:

"You’re better than both."

Lisa commented:

"I need to see pics of what your parents. I need to understand what genes can produce such a handsome guy."

B O H O commented:

"Welp I didn’t think this was possible but alright."

mimiashx commented:

"Had a baby with who? Depends on the woman. I don’t mind being your mummy."

Liz Brookes commented:

"Oh my god you couldn’t be more spot on. I bet you look more like them then your own parents?"

agirl isnoone commented:

"So the time has come for you to procreate and give your beautiful genes to the next generation. Luckily I volunteer as tribute."

emilymaluleka2 commented:

"Can I pay dowry for you."

Source: Briefly.co.za