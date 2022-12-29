A 6-year-old boy has emerged as the youngest chief in Nigeria and arguably the youngest in Africa

The young ruler who is now addressed as Chief Adigun Olowe is a decorated achiever even at his age

Apart from the rulership, Chief Adigun is a United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador amongst other achievements

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Solu Alade Kingdom of Ibeju Lekki in Lagos state has produced the youngest chief in the West African country of Nigeria.

Young Adigun Olowe at the age of six now becomes Chief Adigun Olowe and is arguably the youngest in Africa.

Chief Adigun Olowe is arguably the youngest in Africa. Photo Credit: TikTok/@adigunoloweyoruba

Source: UGC

Photos of the young ruler were shared on TikTok as the page celebrated him as well as highlighted his other achievements.

According to the page, Chief Adigun is also the United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador, Yorùbá Culture Ambassador and a Yorùbá proverbs encyclopedia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In photos shared, he is spotted with his mother and loved ones while dressed in traditional regalia with symbols of regal authority.

Social media reactions

cashout0123 said:

"Congratulations dear."

user9765191900078 Aishat said:

"Congratulations."

Tiffy Skipy said:

"Congratulations."

yetundeadenike said:

''More wins sir."

Oyetunde Akewi said:

"More wins love."

Ghana’s youngest CEO and philanthropist is on a mission to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and homeless

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the youngest CEO and philanthropist in Ghana is helping the poor. After graduating from Navrongo Senior High School, Marcus Love Naazii Anafu got involved in charity work. His organization, the Love Foundation Club, typically plans events for kids who live on the streets. More recently, he started "Street Diaries," which involves getting to know street kids better in order to understand their plight.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng