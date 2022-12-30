A white kid was short of words when she saw the black man her aunty got married to for the first time

In a video, the oyinbo girl stood on a spot, trying to process the skin colour of the man smiling in front of her

Many people who reacted to the clip said the girl must have fallen in love with the man's colour

An oyinbo lady, @unrulyjagna, has shared a video of how her niece reacted when she saw her black husband.

As the man stood in front of the kid with a smiling face, the kid stood still looking at him as she stayed quiet.

Many people said that the baby's reaction is very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@unrulyjagna

Black man rubs baby's shoulder

Many people around her could not stop laughing at the baby's reactions. When the man rubbed her shoulder, the baby did not still utter a word.

Parents who watched to the video shared how their children reacted to people whose skin colours were different from theirs.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers share mixed feelings

The video has gathered over 1,000 comments with about 100,000 likes as of the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Martita said:

"Wait,do they make humans in chocolate?"

Jabel said:

"Computer installing new software."

$ha$zy said:

"Well she didn't run screaming...that's a start."

Debra Voight551 said:

"My grandson ask me if someone was chocolate I said yes and your vanilla."

achiengyongo said:

"The girl is mesmerised."

RJM said:

"She’s gonna absolutely love him, though. Guaranteed. Give it about 45 minutes and they’ll be inseparable."

Mia Williams said:

"Awwwwww she’s in love with her new uncle!!!"

certified introvert said:

"You got competition she seems to be crushing."

