A short video of a kid confidently singing Destiny Child's Survivor as if she was the original owner of the song has gone viral

The little girl in the clip performed with a loud sonorous voice as she sang the lyrics without skipping any part

Many social media users agreed that the girl is destined to be great with her voice as some expressed surprise

A video of a kid singing with her sweet voice has stirred massive reactions online, as many people praised the girl.

Sitting beside an older lady, the kid's loud voice belied her small frame. The short video shared by @angel11_mj showed how the girl went through Destiny Child's Survivor with so much confidence.

Many people were wowed that a little girl could sing that well. Photo source: TikTok/@angel11_mj

Girl performs Destiny Child's Survivor

Her masterly performance of the song's chorus attracted thousands of reactions from social media users.

Many people said she indeed has a true voice of a star. There were some who could not believe that such a little girl could command that much voice to sing Destiny Child's survivor.

Watch the video below:

Little girl's rendition of Survivor wows netizens

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 likes with thousands of shares on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Linn Charlotte Sundt said:

"That is a true star! her voice is amazing!"

Aminat Wakawa said:

"Woooow what a voice from the little girl."

judiejuvax said:

"Wooow..the voice is just lit."

richardcootes1 said:

"Wow, boy that girl can sing, lovely voice, keep it up young laidy, hope you're a star one day."

ceasericbella said:

"But from which country are u.....u really have magical voice OMG."

Queen SR said:

"She gives me goosebumps."

4 Popular Talented Kidz Stars And How They Are Doing Now; Tutulapato, Awal Mohamed & Dj Switch Make Cut

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that TV3's Talented Kidz Show has entertained Ghanaians for years and has produced some very talented stars like Awal Mohamed, Tutulapato, Nakeeyat and Dj Switch.

The talented children took Ghana by storm when they appeared on the show and displayed their unique abilities.

Years after they featured on the show, the gifted boys and girls have gone on to explore their talents and are doing well for themselves.

Source: Legit.ng