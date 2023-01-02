One man was showered with blessings in 2022 and couldn’t be more grateful for them all

2022 was a great year for many people. One fortunate man managed to build a home, get a promotion and a bunch more other incredible achievements.

Source: UGC

It is not always easy to stick to your plans for the year ahead, but let stories like this one be the motivation to smash your goals.

Twitter user @t_duxt shared what an amazing year 2022 was for him. Not only did he build a house and get a promotion, but he also smashed academic goals and so much more.

“I'm grateful to God for all my achievements in 2022. I finished my house in Block 7, and passed 4 IT courses (2 Microsoft certifications and 2 IT management courses). Got a promotion, etc. 2022 was such a good year. Thank you, Lord for your provision ”

Many people congratulate the inspiring man

Seeing this awesome post had many feeling happy for the man. These are huge achievements and his success is the motivation for many.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@johny_theblessd said:

“Awesome I say congratulations.”

@kgosikoena said:

“Congratulations buddy. Good to see fellow engineers level up.”

@andrepitse said:

“Congratulations papi. God's timing is everything.”

@lizzy_sephiri said:

“Woow congrats all the best more yet to come.”

@Bantle__S said:

“Congratulations I just remembered I attained 2 certifications this year.”

Source: Briefly.co.za