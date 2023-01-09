A boy who was trying to form 'ajebota' got frustrated after he was unable to use a fork and knife to eat in public

In a video posted on TikTok by Blaq Smile, it was clear that the boy has never used a knife and fork to eat before

He ditched the two utensils after trying unsuccessfully to use them to eat his chicken in the video posted on January 7

A lady posted a video of her younger brother who attempted to use a fork and knife to eat in public.

In the short clip posted on January 7, the boy was seen trying hard to use the knife and fork to cut and eat his chicken.

The boy dropped the knife and fork and used his hands to eat his chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@blaqsmile.

In the 12 seconds clip posted by Blaq Smile, the boy tried unsuccessfully to use the knife and fork like an ajebota, but it didn't work at all.

Video of a boy trying to use knife and fork to eat

Blaq said her brother has never tried using a knife and fork even at home but was trying to use them in public.

When it became apparent that his 'ajebota' failed, the boy was advised to drop the items and use his hands.

He became happy when he started using his hands to tear the chicken and chew with gusto.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@chuksdonny2022 said:

"You for leave am make he spoil his family name small."

@toothpickhottie commented:

"Assuming you left him na that plate go later break."

@Brenniey Brenda said:

"Una for use transport fair pay for plate today.....him dey do like who they cut wood with saw."

@Haywhy commented:

"The joy after using his hand."

@ZIKA said:

"Leave am now na one day them dey take start something."

@Sweet Shuga 3301 commented:

"You will kill me with laugh okon Lagos."

@godwinroger said:

"Na wetin I Sabi do I go dey do now...I no want vawulence again."

